Several men sought following ATM explosion in Port Richmond

1 arrested in ATM explosion, robbery attempt in Port Richmond. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 21, 2018.

Philadelphia police are seeking several men in connection with an ATM explosion in the Port Richmond section that has already landed a woman behind bars.Investigators on Wednesday released additional surveillance video of the June 20th incident.The explosion rocked the interior of Kenny's Place beer distributor on the 1800 block of Allegheny Avenue as a group of suspects tried to get into the ATM and retrieve the money inside.Police say 34-year-old Tinikah Hogan was seen on video planting the actual device. She was arrested a few hours after the incident.The City Wide Arson Task Force released new images and video in hopes of catching her alleged accomplices. They too face serious charges including possession of weapons of mass destruction."They would face the same thing because they acted in concert. They would face a conspiratorial charge, which is basically the identical charges that the woman was charged with who actually detonated it," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.The new video shows the man police believe provided the woman with the explosive device. He's chatting with an employee at the counter. They say the device can be seen sticking out of his back pocket.In video from outside the store, three men can be seen laughing and joking around prior to the explosion. Investigators say another man appears to have an explosive device in his back pocket. They believe all of them were in on the plot to blow up the ATM - and get the money - which they failed to do."They can't reach the safe with that type of device. We've seen it. I think we've had four in the last couple of weeks," said Kinebrew.Police say the only thing they can do is put people at risk of injury.-----