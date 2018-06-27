Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,600 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,595.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1725 Pine St., #2F
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1725 Pine St., #2F. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 500 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. While cats are not allowed, small dogs are permitted upon the owner's approval.
1600 Walnut St., #1001
Located at 1600 Walnut St., #1001, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,600/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building has a fitness center, secured entry, on-site laundry and a bike room. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
1736 Pine St., #3R
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1736 Pine St., #3R. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.
401 S. 16th St., #2F
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 401 S. 16th St., #2F. It's also listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, built-in storage features and generous closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and extra storage space. Cats are permitted.
1512 Walnut St., #305
Located at 1512 Walnut St., #305, here's a 444-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here pending additional fees.
