June 27th is National HIV Testing Day

June 27th is National HIV Testing Day - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
June 27th is National HIV Testing Day. All adults and teenagers are encouraged to know their HIV status.

And over the years, testing for HIV has become much easier and much more accessible.

Many locations in our area are offering free testing. It's also available for free at many centers every day.

It's estimated 1 in every 7 people with HIV don't know they're infected - that means they're not getting treatment and they could be spreading the virus to others.

The CCD recommends everyone between 13 and 64 get tested at least once during a routine check-up.

Anyone at a greater risk should be tested at least every year, for some every 3 to 6 months.

