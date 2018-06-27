SPORTS

Former Phillies star Jayson Werth announces retirement

Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth during the first inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former Philadelphia Phillies star Jayson Werth says he's finished playing professional baseball, according to a report.

"I'm done ... whatever you want to call it," he told Fancred Sports.

Werth, 39, signed with the Seattle Mariners after being made a free agent by the Nationals in November 2017. He had been playing with Triple-A Tacoma when he made the decision to retire.

Werth was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 2008 World Series team and was an All-Star in 2009, setting career highs with 36 home runs and 99 RBIs.

In 2011 he signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals. Many criticized the deal as being excessive for the 32-year-old. However, Werth's time with the Nats coincided with the team going from bottom dweller to contender.

Werth finishes his 15-year career as a .267 hitter with 229 home runs and 799 RBIs.

---

Information from ESPN was used in this post.

