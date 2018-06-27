PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Former Philadelphia Phillies star Jayson Werth says he's finished playing professional baseball, according to a report.
"I'm done ... whatever you want to call it," he told Fancred Sports.
Werth, 39, signed with the Seattle Mariners after being made a free agent by the Nationals in November 2017. He had been playing with Triple-A Tacoma when he made the decision to retire.
Werth was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies 2008 World Series team and was an All-Star in 2009, setting career highs with 36 home runs and 99 RBIs.
In 2011 he signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals. Many criticized the deal as being excessive for the 32-year-old. However, Werth's time with the Nats coincided with the team going from bottom dweller to contender.
Werth finishes his 15-year career as a .267 hitter with 229 home runs and 799 RBIs.
---
Information from ESPN was used in this post.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps