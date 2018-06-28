BUSINESS

Hard Rock, Ocean Resort casinos now open in Atlantic City

EMBED </>More Videos

Grand openings today for Atlantic City's newest casinos. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Elaborate grand openings for Atlantic City's newest casinos were held Thursday, as both of them opened their doors to gamblers a day earlier than scheduled.

Action News was inside both Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Ocean Resort Casino.
EMBED More News Videos

Casino grand openings: Jeannette Reyes reports from inside the Ocean Resort Casino during Action News Mornings on June 28, 2018.


The previously shuttered casinos both received permission Wednesday afternoon from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin full operations, so both immediately started letting gamblers inside.

At 11 a.m., Hard Rock hosted a mass guitar smash on the Boardwalk. At 1 p.m., Ocean Resort had a ribbon-cutting.



The Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean Resort is the former Revel. They were two of the five Atlantic City casinos that had shut down since 2014. Together, they will restore about 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost in the shutdowns.
"Today is the bridge to the revitalization of Atlantic City," Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, said shortly before the ceremony. "We believe this project will create a new day in the evolution of Atlantic City. We have spent $500 million renovating this building. We promised you we wouldn't just paint it and put up a guitar."

RELATED: Timeline of Atlantic City's newest casinos

After a brutal two-year stretch in which five of its 12 casinos closed, Atlantic City now has nine. The reopenings have generated cautious optimism for the seaside gambling resort that once was the only place in America outside Nevada with casinos, but which has struggled mightily as gambling spreads in states all around it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
EMBED More News Videos

Newest Atlantic City casinos open a day early, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 27, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessn.j. newsnew jersey newscasinoAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Atlantic City's newest casinos
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News