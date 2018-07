EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over the scene of a stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Police said a 79-year-old woman was stabbed in the head by someone she knew in the Torresdale section of the city Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Grant Avenue.The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.Police apprehended a woman at the scene.The incident is under investigation. No weapon has been recovered.