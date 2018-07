The Action Cam was at the National Constitution Center Thursday morning where tens of thousands of hoagies were being made!More than 150 Wawa employees got up at 4 a.m. to help build 20,000 hoagies!It took 7-tons of ingredients to complete this monumental task.This is a 26-year Hoagie Day tradition for Wawa.The first 6,000 hoagies were donated to Philabundance and area veterans.------