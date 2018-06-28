Modern bistro Libertine opens in Center City

A new modern American bistro has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located off the Fairfield Inn & Suites lobby at 261 S. 13th St. in Center City, the newcomer is called Libertine.
The new addition to the local food scene comes courtesy of restaurateur Derek Davis and features plush velvet and banquette seating, an outdoor patio, a seasonal American menu, 20 wines by the glass and local craft beer.
Check out the grilled jumbo sea scallops, served with garlic bread crumb-crusted rock shrimp couscous, tossed with roasted red pepper vinaigrette. For dessert, try the carnival-style funnel cake, topped with anise seed-laced fresh berry sauce, and served with Tahitian vanilla gelato and a powdered sugar cloud.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Clifford Q., who reviewed it on June 23, wrote, "Great and welcome addition to the neighborhood. Decor is modern and comfortable. Service was great. Friendly staff all around."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Libertine is open from 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
