Freshii makes Penn Center debut with salads, smoothies and more

Photo: Freshii/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score salads, wraps and other healthful fare has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Freshii, the newcomer is located in a Walgreens store at 1 S. Broad St., Floor 2 in Penn Center.

According to its website, the Canadian-based fast-casual franchise currently operates hundreds of locations around the world. Matthew Corrin founded Freshii after being inspired by mom-and-pop delis.

Check out the Buddha satay bowl: rice noodles, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, crispy wontons and green onions tossed with spicy peanut sauce. Want a salad? The Fiesta is made of field greens, avocado, aged cheddar, corn, black beans, salsa fresca and cilantro-lime vinaigrette.

Finish your meal with low-fat, probiotic frozen yogurt with your choice of two of the following toppings: almonds, strawberries, chocolate chips, dried cranberries, green apple, honey, mango and walnuts. Fresh juices and smoothies are also available.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Dario R., who reviewed the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Great service to start, and the food is prepared to perfection."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Freshii is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
