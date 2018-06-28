HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Many adults aren't getting recommended amount of exercise

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Many adults aren't getting recommended amount of exersise - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new report shows just about 23 percent of adults in the US are getting the recommended amount of exercise.

The guidelines call for at least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of higher-intensity exercise, along with strength training activities at least twice a week.

In 2010, government health officials set the goal for 20 percent of Americans to meet these guidelines by the year 2020.

While we have met that goal early, there are a lot of differences between states - some are getting more than average, others are way below average at only 13 percent.

The states with less physical activity have higher rates of obesity.

In our area, Pennsylvania was a bit above average. New Jersey and Delaware were just a bit below.

But some experts also question if an average of 23 percent overall is good enough.

Of course, increasing activity will help lower rates of obesity, which can also help prevent more medical probelms.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News