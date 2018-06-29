DA: Drug kingpin ran from police, left baby behind

EMBED </>More Videos

DA: Drug kingpin ran from police, left baby behind. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5pm on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County district attorney announced the arrests of five men who were allegedly running a drug trafficking operation.

The ring was centered largely in Pottstown, but also allegedly operated in Berks and Lancaster counties.

"We've severed an artery in this region's drug pipeline," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Those arrested included alleged kingpin David Cooper of Muhlenberg and his alleged main supplier, Miguel Figueroa of Reading.

Through wiretaps and surveillance, authorities say they made arrests for everything from fentanyl to marijuana, but the main thing they say is fentanyl - the deadly heroin substitute.

Video of a secret compartment allegedly found in Figueroa's minivan contained an estimated 6,600 doses of uncut fentanyl.

"This compartment springs open. What was in there and what that revealed was 198.6 grams of fentanyl and a loaded handgun," said Steele.

Cooper allegedly started this drug organization when he was in prison back in 2015.

Steele said Cooper displayed his true character when police closed in on him in May, during a drug delivery from Figueroa in Cooper's Muhlenberg driveway.

"Cooper saw the arriving police and detectives and abandoned his infant son running into the nearby woods in an attempt to avoid arrests," Steele said.

Agents arrested Cooper about two hours later. His bail has been set at $1 million cash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdrug arrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News