RACIAL PROFILING

Suit alleges Dorney Park racially profiled black patron

Dorney Park

PHILADELPHIA --
A black man is suing a Pennsylvania amusement park, alleging security officers racially profiled him saying he matched the description of a pickpocket, then escorted him out of the park even after it was determined he wasn't the suspect.

The federal lawsuit, filed Wednesday, says Benjamin Slater was with three friends at Dorney Park in Allentown on June 17 when a security guard approached him.

The suit alleges the guard demanded Slater empty his pockets, which contained his cellphone, wallet and keys. He was then taken to the security office. He was met by local police officers, and it was eventually determined he wasn't the suspect.

The suit says despite that, he was removed from the park about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

The suit seeks $75,000 and other damages.

A Dorney Park spokeswoman says the company believes the case is "without merit."

