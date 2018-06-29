TRAFFIC

Crash sends car, pickup truck into houses in Delaware

Crash sends car, pickup truck into houses: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) --
Police say a crash in Delaware caused a pickup truck to smash into one home and damage another.

It happened at 10 a.m. Friday on Wedgefield Drive in Christiana.

Officials say the truck collided with a sedan.

Two light poles were knocked down, and then the truck hit the house.

Video from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be damage to a neighboring home as well.

There was no immediate word if anyone was seriously hurt, or what led to the crash.

