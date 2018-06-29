CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) --Police say a crash in Delaware caused a pickup truck to smash into one home and damage another.
It happened at 10 a.m. Friday on Wedgefield Drive in Christiana.
Officials say the truck collided with a sedan.
Two light poles were knocked down, and then the truck hit the house.
Video from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be damage to a neighboring home as well.
There was no immediate word if anyone was seriously hurt, or what led to the crash.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps