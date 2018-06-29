Victim shot while driving in Germantown section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Victim shot while driving in Germantown: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the city's Germantown section.

It happened June 23rd.

The 34-year-old victim was traveling on the 100 block of West Queen Lane approaching Greene Street.

Police say a silver sedan cut in front of the victim's vehicle, opened fire and fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle has heavy damage to the passenger side front door area.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Philadelphia Police by dialing 911.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News