Many people pass off heat waves, saying, "It's supposed to be hot in summer!"But they're underestimating the power of extreme heat.It kills more Americans every year than any other weather event, including floods.And heat sickens many others, causing problems from muscle cramps to nausea to exhaustion.Urban and suburban residents may be more vulnerable to the effects of a prolonged heat wave than those living in rural areas.That's because of the "heat island" effect - night-time temperatures in cities don't fall enough for the body to fully recover from one day to the next..Heat exhaustion can occur quickly, or build up over time. It often affects athletes, firefighters, construction workers, factory workers, and those wearing heavy clothes in a hot, humid environment.Someone suffering heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler environment with circulating air - it helps lower their core body temperature.Remove or loosen as much clothing as possible and apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin.Fanning or spraying the person with water also can help.Small amounts (4 ounces every 15 minutes) of a cool beverage such as a commercial sports drink or fruit juice will restore fluids and electrolytes.Milk or water may also be given.