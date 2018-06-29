A burglar used the smash and grab method to steal from a store in Center City Philadelphia.It happened just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday.Surveillance cameras captured the moment the suspect used a rock to break a glass door of the AT and T store in the 1700 block of Market Street.Once inside, the man took two iPads valued at about $1300 and fled.Police released the following description of the suspect:Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to contact Det. Goldstein for the Philadelphia Police Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.------