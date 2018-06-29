Police release video of North Philadelphia murder

Police in North Philadelphia are hoping a new video can help them find a killer.This is footage from a security camera along the 400 block of West Venango Street on Wednesday.In the video, you see a black Toyota Avalon Sedan pull up to a white car.Seconds later, a gunman gets out of the backseat and fires into the vehicle, at point-blank range, killing a man in the driver's seat.Police are still looking for a motive.If you have any information on the murder, contact homicide detectives.------