Police release video of North Philadelphia murder

Police release video of North Philadelphia murder.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police in North Philadelphia are hoping a new video can help them find a killer.

This is footage from a security camera along the 400 block of West Venango Street on Wednesday.

In the video, you see a black Toyota Avalon Sedan pull up to a white car.

Seconds later, a gunman gets out of the backseat and fires into the vehicle, at point-blank range, killing a man in the driver's seat.

Police are still looking for a motive.

If you have any information on the murder, contact homicide detectives.

