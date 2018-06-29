Freebie Friday: Ice cream pizza, fireworks, July 4th fun

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --We have a jam-packed freebie Friday as we head towards the fourth of July holiday.
FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION
As part of the Independence Day celebrations, more museums than ever - 17 across the city - are offering free admission. From the Barnes Foundation to the Rodin Museum, to a free morning atop One Liberty Observation Deck - we have the full lineup for you! And the best part is - they're all air conditioned !
FREE CONCERT AND FIREWORKS
As part of the Wawa Welcome America festivities, there are tons of free events and concerts on tap as well, including the United States Army Band June 30th from 8pm to 10pm at Penn's Landing. And don't forget - fireworks go off at 9:30pm! Tons of other areas are setting off fireworks starting Saturday through the July 4th holiday.
FREE FITNESS CLASSES
- The Orangetheory Fitness Freedom Fit Fest is hosting a free day of fitness on the steps of the Art Museum. From Rose and Slay dance cardio to army book camo - bring your mat and some water this Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm.
- FIT4MOM is offering pre- and post-natal fitness classes. Your first one is free, from stroller barre, stroller strides, and body back. There are locations all across the city
FREE CHILDRENS EVENT
The Trenton Circus Squad is hosting the Summer Spectacle in Camden. Enjoy free performances from Monday through Friday at Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden.
FREE FAMILY SUMMER CAMP
Bass Pro shops all over the area are hosting a free family summer camp event at noon every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday through July 22nd. This includes games, crafts, workshops and a catch and release pond.
FREE ICE CREAM PIZZA
Three words: Ice Cream Pizza! On Sunday, Baskin Robbins is giving out samples of its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Polar Pizza from 3pm to 7 pm.
