Family welcomes home soldier from Afghanistan

Maria and Michael Delicata paced outside of Terminal C at Philadelphia International Airport waiting for their son to arrive."I haven't seen him in a year. So I'm excited. I'm grateful. And I just want to wrap my arms around him and kiss his face," said Maria."You just keep pushing it down. Hoping every day that he's going to come home in one piece. And he is."24-year-old Sgt. Nicholas Delicata has been in Afghanistan for the past year. And now he's home.What was it like that moment like when you got to hug your mom and hug your dad and hug your brother?"Wow. It's a great feeling. You don't realize how much you miss it until it hits you actually see them again," said Delicata.A hero's welcome- with cheers and flags and handshakes was waiting for Sgt. Delicata - organized by the Warriors Watch Riders.Tony Meade of the Warriors Watch Riders of Southern NJ said, "To get him home for Fourth of July on Independence Day it's a phenomenal feeling for him and the family."The riders escorted the family back to their home in Medford Lakes.Sgt. Delicata's younger brother, Max, has big plans for when they arrive."We're going to re-watch Super Bowl 52. Because he didn't really get to see the full experience," said Max."I got a chance to see the fourth quarter. So I got to see them win. Which was probably the best part of the deployment in general. I've been waiting for that for 24 years,'' said Sgt. Delicata.Sgt. Delicata will be home with family for a few weeks and then it's back to Alaska, where he's stationed.As for the Fourth of July? The family has an engagement party planned. He's getting married in December.