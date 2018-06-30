SOCIETY

Family welcomes home soldier from Afghanistan

EMBED </>More Videos

Family welcomes home soldier from Afghanistan. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Maria and Michael Delicata paced outside of Terminal C at Philadelphia International Airport waiting for their son to arrive.

"I haven't seen him in a year. So I'm excited. I'm grateful. And I just want to wrap my arms around him and kiss his face," said Maria.

"You just keep pushing it down. Hoping every day that he's going to come home in one piece. And he is."

24-year-old Sgt. Nicholas Delicata has been in Afghanistan for the past year. And now he's home.

What was it like that moment like when you got to hug your mom and hug your dad and hug your brother?

"Wow. It's a great feeling. You don't realize how much you miss it until it hits you actually see them again," said Delicata.

A hero's welcome- with cheers and flags and handshakes was waiting for Sgt. Delicata - organized by the Warriors Watch Riders.

Tony Meade of the Warriors Watch Riders of Southern NJ said, "To get him home for Fourth of July on Independence Day it's a phenomenal feeling for him and the family."

The riders escorted the family back to their home in Medford Lakes.

Sgt. Delicata's younger brother, Max, has big plans for when they arrive.

"We're going to re-watch Super Bowl 52. Because he didn't really get to see the full experience," said Max.

"I got a chance to see the fourth quarter. So I got to see them win. Which was probably the best part of the deployment in general. I've been waiting for that for 24 years,'' said Sgt. Delicata.

Sgt. Delicata will be home with family for a few weeks and then it's back to Alaska, where he's stationed.

As for the Fourth of July? The family has an engagement party planned. He's getting married in December.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newssoldiersphiladelphia international airport
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News