Parking officer, suspect killed on California college campus

Parking officer, suspect killed on California college campus.

POMONA, Calif. --
Police say a parking officer at a Southern California college has been killed and the suspect was fatally shot by police.

Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri says on Twitter that a police parking officer was killed Friday at Cal Poly Pomona. He says a police officer fatally shot the suspect.

The chief said that police do not believe there are any additional suspects but officers were conducting a search as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for the college said it was an "active, on-going investigation" but that police had determined there is no threat to the campus.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives were headed to the scene.

The public polytechnic university, east of Los Angeles, has more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
