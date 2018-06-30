Master scout leader faces child pornography charges

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man who has been involved in the Boy Scouts for 40 years and a master scout leader for a troop in Sicklerville, New Jersey now faces child pornography charges.

Seventy-four-year-old James Roberts of Winslow Township is charged with distributing and possessing child pornography.

The charges come after detectives in Camden County searched his home on Avella Lane and found several digital devices that were analyzed.

At this time it's unclear if any boy scouts were in any of the images.

