City of Philadelphia issues Code Red due to dangerous heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The City of Philadelphia has issued a Code Red due to the extremely hot conditions.

During a Code Red, the city increases outreach to help keep homeless Philadelphians safe.

If you see someone on the street, you are asked to call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984.

A Code Red also affects pet care.

All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) will activate the Heatline at 215-765-9040 beginning Sunday, July 1 at noon.

Hours of Heatline operation are:

-Sunday, July 1, noon to midnight

-Monday, July 2, 8:30 a.m. to midnight

-Tuesday, July 3, 8:30 a.m. to midnight

-Wednesday, July 4, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To report a dog left outdoors in very hot weather, call the Animal Care & Control Team at (267) 385-3800.
