Patients relocated after smoke fills Burlington County rehabilitation center

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --An issue with an air handler is causing problems at a Burlington County rehabilitation center.
Officials say patients are being removed from the Virtua Rehabilitation Center - Mount Holly, and are being relocated to other locations after smoke started to fill the building.
According to officials, the power has been partially turned off in the building, and they are in the process of moving patients.
No injuries have been reported.
