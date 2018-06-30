SOCIETY

LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water in SF

Audio of a 911 call was released from the woman known on social media as "Permit Patty" when she called to complain about an 8-year-old girl who was selling water.

Audio of a 911 call was released from the woman known on social media as "Permit Patty" when she called to complain about an 8-year-old girl who was selling water in San Francisco.

"I have someone who does not have a vendor permit who is selling water across from the ballpark. Can I get someone to talk about that," a voice can be heard saying in the call.

The call never made it to police.

The woman, Alison Ettel, is white. She originally said she was only pretending to call 911.

The 8-year-old girl is black. Her family says she was raising money to visit Disneyland.

Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water near AT&T Park goes viral
A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to Giants fans outside AT&T Park.



society children police SFPD viral viral video instagram social media San Francisco Giants parenting AT&T Park
