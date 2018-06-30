Gunman sought for teen's murder in South Philadelphia

Gunman sought for teen's murder in South Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on June 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
17-year-old Tyrese Johnson lost his life 16 months ago.

"It happened on February 15th, on the 1500 block of Bancroft Street," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Police were called to the South Philadelphia location at 11:42 a.m. on that Wednesday.

"Individual shot in the back twice, no known motive at this time," said Montecalvo.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"Somebody knows something, somebody seen something and somebody's got to pick up the phone, call 546-TIPS. There's up to $20,000 reward for this individual, so please let's get this guy off the street. Just dial 546-TIPS," said Montecalvo.
