Folks find ways to stay cool during hot temps in Philly

Folks find ways to stay cool during hot temps in Philly. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 30, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was fireworks over Penn's Landing Saturday night, a distraction from one of the hottest days of the year and the beginning of our first heat wave.

Anne Luig of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I cannot wait until it's over but I'm not going to let it ruin my holiday, I can tell you that."

Christian Jones of Collegeville added, "We were in Center City today and it was pretty hot, all day long you didn't want to be outside...much cooler now, much better, especially by the water, the kids haven't complained at all,"

At Penn's Landing tonight as the sun set, listeners came to hear the United States Army band play.

And in the thick of the heat, people lined up to get outside Kelly Pool.

Workers here rotated dozens of people to make sure everyone could get a dip in the water.

Three-year-old Tanaysia Robinson couldn't wait.

In Fairmount Park, 90 plus degrees couldn't stop the 2nd Annual Reunion of Reunions hosted by One Click Philadelphia.

Young and old know what to do when the temperatures soar.

Nevaeh Smith said, "Stay in the shade."
Roberta Harrell of North Philadelphia said, "I'm staying cool, I got my Virginia Beach umbrella, dealing with the family, and drinking not just sodas, I have water. It's important to drink enough water. Check on the senior citizens and make sure they alright with children."

The city has issued a Code Red alert, and tips from the Philadelphia Corporation For Aging is drink lots of water. Even if you're not thirsty, drink a glass of cold water every 15 to 20 minutes.
