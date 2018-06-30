Suspect sought for bank robbery at the Jersey Shore

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought for bank robbery at the Jersey Shore. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on June 30, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey state police need your help finding the man in the video.

He allegedly robbed a bank in Upper Township, Cape May County earlier Saturday.

At 12:15 p.m., the suspect entered the T-D Bank on highway 9 and handed the teller a small burlap bag, along with a note demanding a specific amount of cash.

After getting what he wanted, the man drove off in possibly a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsbank robberyUpper Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News