Vandals break into cars at Voorhees park

Vandals break into cars at Voorhees park. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
Vandals broke into parked cars, stealing money and credit cards at a park in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the parking lot at Lions Lake Park.

Shattered glass littered the parking lot.

A couple returning to their car at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday found their windows smashed and their valuables stolen.

Several other cars also had smashed windows.

Police found purses and bags in the nearby woods, but no credit cards or money.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

