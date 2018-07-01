WEATHER

Philadelphia Health Commissioner declares Heat Health Emergency, activates Heatline

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly issues Code Red as heatwave continues: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 1, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In response to the extreme heat, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has issued a Heat Health Emergency in Philadelphia.

The Heat Health Emergency begins Sunday at noon, and will end Wednesday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, including the Philadelphia Corporation of Aging's Heatline, extended hours at select Free Library locations that have been designated as Cooling Centers, home visits by special field teams, enhanced daytime outreach for the homeless, and the City's annual reminder to the public to check in on older relatives and neighbors.

The Heatline will be open starting at noon Sunday, and can be reached at 215-765-9040.

EMBED More News Videos

Beating the heat at the Jersey Shore: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July, 1, 2018



City Health Department nurses will be on-site to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.

Groups at risk in the extreme heat include people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, small children, those who work in a high heat environment, and anyone engaged in strenuous physical activity.

More information about Heat Health Emergencies and what residents can do to stay safe can be found on the City of Philadelphia's website.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsheat
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News