Amazon buys online pharmacy PillPack

Amazon has disrupted the healthcare market with its deal to buy the online pharmacy: PillPack.
The acquisition is worth an estimated one billion dollars.
PillPack has pharmacy licenses in all 50 states.
It delivers medications in pre-sorted doses, which are designed to make it easier for people to take multiple medications a day.
The announcement caused stock prices for traditional brick and mortar pharmacies to plunge.
