U.S. & WORLD

Amazon buys online pharmacy PillPack

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon buys online pharmacy PillPack. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Amazon has disrupted the healthcare market with its deal to buy the online pharmacy: PillPack.

The acquisition is worth an estimated one billion dollars.

PillPack has pharmacy licenses in all 50 states.

It delivers medications in pre-sorted doses, which are designed to make it easier for people to take multiple medications a day.

The announcement caused stock prices for traditional brick and mortar pharmacies to plunge.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldhealth careamazonpharmacist
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News