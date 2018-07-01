TRAFFIC

Drivers seriously injured after crash in Folsom, New Jersey

Drivers seriously injured after crash in Folsom, New Jersey.

FOLSOM, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Action Cam was in Folsom, New Jersey where two vehicles rammed each other, seriously injuring the drivers.

According to police, the accident occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday near mile post 3.1 on Mays Landing Road/State Highway 73.

The accident occurred when the driver of a Chevy Impala crossed into the northbound lanes while traveling southbound, and struck a Ford Escape head on.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Impala was identified as 28-year-old Edwin Velez of Vineland. The driver of the Escape was identified as 21-year-old Sonia Lopez-Martinez of Vineland.

The highway has since been reopened.

The accident remains under investigation.

