Drivers seriously injured after crash in Folsom, New Jersey

The Action Cam was in Folsom, New Jersey where two vehicles rammed each other, seriously injuring the drivers.According to police, the accident occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday near mile post 3.1 on Mays Landing Road/State Highway 73.The accident occurred when the driver of a Chevy Impala crossed into the northbound lanes while traveling southbound, and struck a Ford Escape head on.The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Impala was identified as 28-year-old Edwin Velez of Vineland. The driver of the Escape was identified as 21-year-old Sonia Lopez-Martinez of Vineland.The highway has since been reopened.The accident remains under investigation.