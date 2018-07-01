U.S. & WORLD

McDonald's to test out new Muffin Toppers breakfast item

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's to test out new Muffin Toppers breakfast. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

In an effort to revamp its morning menu, McDonald's is introducing a new item -- Muffin Toppers.

Think of a muffin, but without the bottom part.

The Muffin Toppers will be available in flavors such as double chocolate, blueberry and lemon poppy seed.

For now, McDonald's is testing the new menu item at its Baltimore locations.

After reaching an all-time high in January, McDonald's shares are down more than 10-percent.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldmcdonald's
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News