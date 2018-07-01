PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers representatives to meet with LeBron James in Los Angeles

76ers meet with LeBron James' agent: Jeff Skyversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., July 1, 2018 (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
A high-level Philadelphia 76ers contingent is meeting with LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, on Sunday in Los Angeles, Action News has learned.

James isn't expected to attend the meeting, which is the first significant chance for the 76ers to make case a free-agent case to James, league sources said. Ownership and interim president of basketball operations/coach Brett Brown are expected to lead the meeting with James' representatives, sources tell ESPN.

The Sixers have the ability to sign James to a $35.6 million annual max salary, partnering him potentially with two of the NBA's best young stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman spoke to both James and Paul over the phone when NBA free agency officially opened at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, sources tell ESPN.

James' camp and the Cavaliers' front office have maintained a dialogue since the season ended, sources said. Paul informed the Cavs on Friday morning that the four-time MVP would not opt in to the final year of his contract; he was scheduled to make $35.6 million in 2018-19.

James was on a plane that flew into Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Saturday, a source told ESPN. James flew from the Caribbean island of Anguilla and landed in Van Nuys just after 11 a.m. PT. His reason for being there is unknown: The Lakers are considered a strong candidate to sign James, but he also has an offseason home in L.A.

As it stands now, the Cavs believe they are still in the mix to retain James and can offer significantly more money -- $207 million over five years, compared to $152 million over four years -- than the Lakers and 76ers, another team seen as a strong likely suitor.

A source familiar with the Cavs' thinking said re-signing James is Cleveland's "Plan A, B and C" when it comes to free agency.



------
