Philadelphia police search for missing 19-year-old with autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for missing man on autism spectrum: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., July 1, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police need the public's assistance in finding a missing endangered person, 19-year-old Jeffrey McCollum.

Jeffrey is 5'6", 126 pounds, of medium complexion with short black hair.

He was last seen on Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m. on the 3800 block of N. 17th Street

Jeffrey is on the autism spectrum and is said to have the learning skill of a 7-year-old. He was last seen wearing knee-length red pajama pants, a red, blue, white and yellow tie-dyed Polo shirt, black socks and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Jeffrey's whereabouts is asked to call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmissing boymissing manautism
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News