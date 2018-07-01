Crash shuts down portion of I-95 in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --State police are investigating a crash along I-95 in New Castle Sunday afternoon.
Sky 6 captured the scene near the Marsh Road overpass.
Investigators say the accident happened just after 4:30 in the northbound lanes of the highway.
One car flipped over and onto a grassy median. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed down for approximately 4 hours while police investigated.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps