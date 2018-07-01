TRAFFIC

Crash shuts down portion of I-95 in New Castle

Car flips following crash on I-95 in New Castle: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., July 1, 2018 (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
State police are investigating a crash along I-95 in New Castle Sunday afternoon.

Sky 6 captured the scene near the Marsh Road overpass.

Investigators say the accident happened just after 4:30 in the northbound lanes of the highway.

One car flipped over and onto a grassy median. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed down for approximately 4 hours while police investigated.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the accident

