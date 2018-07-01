COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display in Bethlehem

EMBED </>More Videos

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It's on loan to the National Museum of Industrial History.

Historian Tom Lingenfelter of Doylestown owns two of only three known anastatic copies of the document.

The copying process, primarily done in the 1840s, used an acid-based solution and direct contact with the original document to create copies.

Lingenfelter says he found one of them at a flea market in Bucks County nearly 30 years ago. He bought it for $100, then he called Independence Hall.

"They said they hadn't heard of an anastatic copy, but said we have a copy. I said I'd like to see it. I took mine with me and we put them both on the table. I got a physical rush when I saw both of them lying there next to each other," said Lingenfelter.

The copy was created in 1845.

The document is on display as part of the museum's "Hot Off The Press" exhibit, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newsBethlehem
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News