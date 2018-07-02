Teen sentenced for drug-related robbery killing in Bucks Co.

Harrison Moss

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. --
A teenager has been sentenced to more than six to 12 years in state prison in a Bucks County killing that investigators said stemmed from a botched drug-related robbery.

The (Lansdale) Reporter reports that 17-year-old Harrison Moss of Wyncote, Pa. apologized as he was sentenced last week.

Moss pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, robbery, conspiracy and a weapons charge in the October 2016 shooting death of 19-year-old Iziah Lewis in Kulp Memorial Park in Perkasie.



Defense attorney Robert Goldman said his client thought he was acting in self-defense. Moss told the victim's family that "Every night I wish I could take back what I've done."

Moss was one of four teenagers charged, but the cases against the other teens were transferred to juvenile court.

