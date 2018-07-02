$1.7 million worth of fentanyl seized at Port of Philadelphia

(Customs and Border Protection)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Routine examinations at the Port of Philadelphia led to a big fentanyl bust.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 110 pounds of the deadly opioid.

A narcotics detector dog found the drugs in a shipment of iron oxide that arrived from China last week.

The seized fentanyl has a street value estimated at $1.7 million.

Officials say they used a handheld elemental isotype analysis tool that can identify over 14,000 chemical substances with the use of a laser or infrared beam to determine the substance was fentanyl.

CBP said fentanyl seizures are trending up. Officers seized 440 pounds nationally in 2016, and that number grew to 951 pounds in 2017, and it has risen to 984 pounds through April 2018.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdrugsopioids
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News