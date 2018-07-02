Jazz up your week at these 3 upcoming shows in Philly

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Red, White & Blue Party at The Wilarie
Kick off your Independence Day revelry early at an indoor-outdoor dance party this Tuesday night at The Wilarie. The party will feature old school hip-hop, R&B, '90s and 2000s beats spun by DJs Gary O, Lady B and Shorty Wop.
When: Tuesday, July 3, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Norman Taylor & Blue Soul at The Twisted Tail
Spend Friday night with Norman Taylor & Blue Soul.
Singer-songwriter and blues performer Norman Taylor hails from the South Jersey-Philadelphia area. His style melds country blues like Robert Johnson and Skip James with contemporary acoustic blues similar to Keb Mo, Eric Bibb and Guy Davis, plus elements of '70s rock, soul and gospel.
When: Friday, July 6, 9 p.m.-Saturday, July 7, 1 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Christine Lavin at Philadelphia Folksong Society
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Christine Lavin hits the stage at Philadelphia Folksong Society this Sunday evening.
The New York City-based folk musician recently released her 23rd solo album, "Spaghettification," which hit the number five spot on the International FolkDJ chart. Lavin has performed all over the U.S., Canada and Europe, and hosts knitting circles backstage prior to every show.
When: Sunday, July 8, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets