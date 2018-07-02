SOCIETY

Jazz up your week at these 3 upcoming shows in Philly

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From a Fourth of July dance party to a folk concert, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Red, White & Blue Party at The Wilarie





Kick off your Independence Day revelry early at an indoor-outdoor dance party this Tuesday night at The Wilarie. The party will feature old school hip-hop, R&B, '90s and 2000s beats spun by DJs Gary O, Lady B and Shorty Wop.

When: Tuesday, July 3, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.
Norman Taylor & Blue Soul at The Twisted Tail





Spend Friday night with Norman Taylor & Blue Soul.

Singer-songwriter and blues performer Norman Taylor hails from the South Jersey-Philadelphia area. His style melds country blues like Robert Johnson and Skip James with contemporary acoustic blues similar to Keb Mo, Eric Bibb and Guy Davis, plus elements of '70s rock, soul and gospel.

When: Friday, July 6, 9 p.m.-Saturday, July 7, 1 a.m.
Christine Lavin at Philadelphia Folksong Society





Singer-songwriter and guitarist Christine Lavin hits the stage at Philadelphia Folksong Society this Sunday evening.

The New York City-based folk musician recently released her 23rd solo album, "Spaghettification," which hit the number five spot on the International FolkDJ chart. Lavin has performed all over the U.S., Canada and Europe, and hosts knitting circles backstage prior to every show.

When: Sunday, July 8, 2-5 p.m.
