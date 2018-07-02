Arrest made in West Philadelphia corner store shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest made in West Philly corner store shooting: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., July 2, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After two months, police have taken a man into custody for the shooting of a well-known corner store owner in West Philadelphia.

Police said Jouvan Patterson, 29, was the man wielding the AK-47 in surveillance video captured at the scene of the crime back last month.

Investigators said the 50-year-old owner of the corner store at 54th and Delancey streets came face-to-face with the powerful weapon during a violent encounter on May 5.

"It's clearly a robbery," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "The owner says that he's out there washing his car. The guy comes up. Tries to force him into the store to rob him. He just feels if he got into the store things could have gotten worse. So he tried to fight the guy off."

The video shows the store owner spraying him with his garden hose.

The suspect- now identified by police as Patterson- wouldn't back down and fired one shot in the man's leg.

The victim has spent the days since the shooting in the hospital.

Finally, over the weekend, he was able to identify Patterson as the man who shot him. Police got a warrant and yesterday Patterson surrendered to police.

"We do not have the gun at this point. The gun is still out there. We don't know where it is at this point," said Walker.

Patterson lived right there at the corner where the crime was committed. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related crimes.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarrestshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News