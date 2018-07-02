TRAFFIC

Fatal crash on Route 663 in Upper Hanover Township

Fatal crash on Rte. 663: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 2, 2018 (WPVI)

UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police said at least one person is dead following a crash in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County Monday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the 1200 block of Route 663 near Otts Road just before 11 p.m.

Officials said just after 8:30 p.m. rescue crews were dispatched to the site of the crash, however as of 10:30 p.m. no one had been transported to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

