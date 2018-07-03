Pedestrian struck, killed on Roosevelt Boulevard

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.A driver reportedly struck a 44-year-old man on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Bustleton Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday.The victim died at the hospital a short time later.According to police, the driver said he had a solid green light when he hit the pedestrian, who was crossing against the red light.The driver remained at the scene, police said.An investigation into the crash continues.-----