Pedestrian struck, killed on Roosevelt Boulevard

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
A driver reportedly struck a 44-year-old man on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Bustleton Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
The victim died at the hospital a short time later.
According to police, the driver said he had a solid green light when he hit the pedestrian, who was crossing against the red light.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
An investigation into the crash continues.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps