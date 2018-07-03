Man critical after overnight Crescentville shooting

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near the Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Crescentville section.Authorities say a man was shot near the sidewalk on the Boulevard and F Street at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Even though the 26-year old victim was shot multiple times, he managed to run across six lanes of traffic before collapsing.Investigators found 15 shell casings near the scene.Police rushed the victim to the hospital and say he is in critical condition.Several people driving in the area witnessed the shooting and are being interviewed by police.Investigators are also checking surveillance cameras in the area.-----