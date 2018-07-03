Man critical after overnight Crescentville shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Man critical after overnight Crescentville shooting. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on July 3, 2018. (WPVI)

CRESCENTVILLE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near the Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Crescentville section.

Authorities say a man was shot near the sidewalk on the Boulevard and F Street at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Even though the 26-year old victim was shot multiple times, he managed to run across six lanes of traffic before collapsing.

Investigators found 15 shell casings near the scene.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital and say he is in critical condition.

Several people driving in the area witnessed the shooting and are being interviewed by police.

Investigators are also checking surveillance cameras in the area.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsshootingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News