Clerk injured during knifepoint robbery at Montgomery County store

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A convenience store clerk was injured during an overnight robbery in Montgomery County.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Turkey Hill store at 3051 E. High Street in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

According to police, the knife-wielding suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register. There was a struggle, and the clerk suffered a cut to the hand.

The clerk eventually opened the register, and the suspect took the cash and fled the store.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Pottsgrove Township Police at 610-326-1508.

