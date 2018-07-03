FOOD & DRINK

Here's a taste of the newest restaurants to open in Philly

Photo: Hummus Republic/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the freshest restaurants in Philadelphia? Offering everything from contemporary American cuisine to Mexican fare, read on for the newest joints to make their debut.

Libertine



Photo: Cliffor Q./Yelp

A new restaurant has opened at the Fairfield Inn (261 S. 13th St. in Center City). Libertine is a cocktail bar and New American spot from Derek Davis, the serial restaurateur who helped make Manayunk a food destination, according to Philly.com.

The menu will change seasonally and includes a multitude of steak options, like a steak sandwich with grilled beef tenderloin, fried onions, aged provolone and XO sauce on pressed sourdough, as well as seafood like grilled sea scallops and a lobster burger.

Soul Rebel Cocina



Photo: Lizz L./Yelp

Wander over to 8016 Frankford Ave. in Northeast Philly and you'll find Mexican fusion restaurant Soul Rebel Cocina. On offer are an array of burger, taco and pizza options, like the Southwest burger with lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese; the Buff and Blue pizza with grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles and wing sauce; and the jerk chicken tacos.

Vegetarians will appreciate faux wings made with cauliflower florets marinated in almond milk, dusted in flour and fried until golden brown.

O Sole Mio
Photo: O SOle Mio/Yelp

Stroll past 250 Catharine St. in Queen Village and you'll find O Sole Mio, a new Italian spot, offering pizza, dessert and more. The wood-fired brick oven churns out crispy, thin-crust pizza, like the spicy soppressata or white pizzas that forgo tomato sauce in favor of olive oil and cheese. The rest of the menu features salads, paninis and desserts like tiramisu and gelato.

Hummus Republic
Photo: Kyle C./Yelp

Finally, head over to 115 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse Square and you'll find Hummus Republic. Coming to you from California, this mini-chain (there are locations in six states) is a vegetarian's paradise.

The eatery invites you to create pitas, bowls or salads from hummus (traditional, kalamata olive, roasted eggplant, feta or tzatziki), braised vegetables or a protein (falafel, vegan "beef," chicken and steak options), and toppings like fresh herbs, pickled red onions and tabbouleh. Top it off with a tahini or lemon and olive oil dressing, and pair it with sweet potato fries or dolmades.
