COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Using a "fleecy flock" to keep solar fields trimmed.

EMBED </>More Videos

Princeton University is hosting a herd of sheep to eat the grass underneath their solar panels. (WPVI)

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey university is using a "fleecy flock" to help keep their solar field trimmed and tidy.

Princeton University is hosting a herd of sheep to eat the grass underneath and between their system of solar panels.

The sheep have been grazing on the 27 acre field since March.

University officials say the new method is a creative and economical way to keep grass and weeds in check.

"The sheep are actually quite docile, they're very gentle, but they maintain the grass and plants at a level that is really ideal"

The solar field supplies clean energy to the university.

The group of 75 sheep have been dining out at solar fields across New Jersey for years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News