Here are today's cheapest rentals in Graduate Hospital

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,550, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
619 S. 16th St., #2R
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 619 S. 16th St., #2R, which, at 1,950 square feet, is going for $1,295/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
712 S. 16th St.
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom space is located at 712 S. 16th St.
Concierge service and on-site management are offered as building amenities. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a private deck. Pets are negotiable.
2321 Fitzwater St.
This studio, situated at 2321 Fitzwater St., is listed for $1,310/month for its 434 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and granite countertops. The building, which is a newly-converted church that retains original architectural elements, offers extra storage space and package service. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
713 S. 23rd St., #2F
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 713 S. 23rd St., #2F, which, with 700 square feet, is going for $1,350/month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats are permitted.
706 S. 18th St., #2
Over at 706 S. 18th St., #2, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,400/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
