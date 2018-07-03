COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Free fans for unbearable heat in Wilmington.

EMBED </>More Videos

City handing out fans for people who reside within city limits and are 65 years or older. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
This heat can be unbearable, but free fans are available for some Wilmington residents.

The city has dozens of box fans available to people who meet certain requirements.

People who reside within city limits and are 65 years or older are eligible.

You must provide proof of both.

The Mayor's office says "you can just come up to the city county building on the third floor of constituent services between the hours of 830 and 430 to receive a fan"

People who received a fan last year as part of the program are not eligible to get one this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News