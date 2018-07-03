POWER OUTAGE

Thousands without power following storm

Thousands without power following storm: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 3, 2018 (WPVI)

As a strong storm front swept in Tuesday night, many across the region were left in the dark.

Below is the number of outages PECO reports as of 11:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Bucks County 1,051

Chester County 21,410
Delaware County 2,951
Montgomery County 5,640
Philadelphia County 731

Below is the number of outages ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC reports as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Atlantic County Less Than 5
Burlington County Less Than 5

Camden County 296
Cape May County Less Than 5
Cumberland County 0
Gloucester County 0
Ocean County Less Than 5
Salem County 0

Below is the number of outages PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS reports as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Burlington County 1527
Camden County 5212
Gloucester County 5883
Mercer County 750

