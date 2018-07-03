Thousands without power following storm

As a strong storm front swept in Tuesday night, many across the region were left in the dark.Below is the number of outages PECO reports as of 11:39 p.m. Tuesday.Bucks County 1,051Chester County 21,410Delaware County 2,951Montgomery County 5,640Philadelphia County 731Below is the number of outages ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC reports as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.Atlantic County Less Than 5Burlington County Less Than 5Camden County 296Cape May County Less Than 5Cumberland County 0Gloucester County 0Ocean County Less Than 5Salem County 0Below is the number of outages PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC AND GAS reports as of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.Burlington County 1527Camden County 5212Gloucester County 5883Mercer County 750------