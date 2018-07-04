1 dead, 1 injured after North Philadelphia shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say one of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, also 37, was shot once in the back. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, police have no suspects or a motive in the case.

Related Topics:
homicide investigationphiladelphia newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
